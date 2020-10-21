Chris Pratt’s wife, MCU co-stars defend him as Twitter declares the actor ‘Worst Chris’

Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo have rushed to support their co-star Chris Pratt from Twitter's wrath. (Photo: AP Images)

Chris is not an uncommon name in Hollywood. There are at least four famous Chrises — Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. The ‘battle’ for the ‘Best Chris’ tag has been going on for a long time, mostly among their fans.

Recently, things took a drastic turn as Twitter unanimously declared Chris Pratt as the worst Chris. It began with a Twitter Challenge, posted on October 17, in which fans had to vote which famous Chris “had to go” out of Hemsworth, Pine, Evans and Pratt. Pratt started trending after Twitter users stated he doesn’t have a great political stand, with some even citing his allegiance to a church with anti-LGBTQ views as the reason for their vote.

However, Pratt had earlier denied the claims about his church and said that he follows a church which does not discriminate and he himself is someone “who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow men.” Since the internet uproar, Pratt’s wife and his Marvel co-stars have jumped to his defence.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn responded to a tweet which stated people are most likely upset about the actor’s bond with a church which is homophobic. Gunn wrote, “I was a Catholic for years, hoping I could have a bigger impact working for gay rights from the inside. I eventually gave up. But it was a valid choice. & I applaud other non-bigots who do the same. Chris himself has openly stated the church he attends doesn’t reflect all of his personal views, and that he is a ‘man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want.'”

Posting a photo of himself with Pratt, Robert Downey Jr wrote, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger said that there is enough room in the world to love everyone and accept them as they are. She mentioned in a comment, “There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Mark Ruffalo also lent his support to his MCU co-star and said that Pratt is a solid person who just doesn’t happen to be very public with his political stand. The actor stated via a social media post, “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

Chris Pratt and the other Chrises are yet to give statements on the subject.

