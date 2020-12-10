Chris Pratt to star in karate comedy The Black Belt

Chris Pratt is one of the producers of The Black Belt. (Photo: Chris Pratt/Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt is set to headline the upcoming karate comedy The Black Belt.

The project, backed by Monarch Media, has a script from Randall Green, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is a coming-of-age story about a shy, unassuming teenager on a quest for an expertise in karate, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way.

Chris Pratt will essay the role of the boy’s uncle, and he will produce the movie through his Indivisible Productions banner with partner Jon Schumacher.

Steve Barnett and Alan Powell of Monarch Media will also produce, while Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer.

Chris Pratt’s Indivisible Productions is currently developing action movie Saigon Bodyguards, which reunites him with Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The actor will also feature in and produce the upcoming series The Terminal List, to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

