Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World Dominion goes on floors

Bryce Dallas Howard on Wednesday took to social media to share the title of the upcoming film in the Jurassic World franchise. Called the Jurassic World Dominion, the movie stars Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum among others.

Howard tweeted a clapboard bearing the title of the movie. Along with the image, she wrote a caption which read, “And so it begins. Welcome to Jurassic World: Dominion. #JurassicWorldDominion #HoldOntoYourButts.”

Recently Chris Pratt appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres’ show and spoke about Jurassic World Dominion.

“It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All of the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back, so it’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel,” the actor said.

“It’s a massive movie, it’s a big movie. We’ll be all over the world. The story is really, really engaging, really cool. It’s gonna be big,” he added.

Jurassic World Dominion will hit the big screen on June 11, 2021.

