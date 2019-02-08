Chris Pratt reveals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will use James Gunn’s script

A few days ago, Chris Pratt had told Variety that there absolutely will be a third movie in his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Now he has confirmed to MTV News that the film’s production is moving forward and Marvel is making the film with James Gunn’s script. The actor also said he has read it.

However, a new director still does not seem to have been finalised. In an answer to a question asking whether the cast and crew of the film are working off Gunn’s script, Pratt said, “Yeah. It’s off the chain. It’s so good.”

Last year, Gunn, who had finished the first draft of Vol 3’s script, was fired from not just Guardians of the Galaxy series, but also from every Disney property. The House of Mouse’s senior execs came to know of Gunn’s old tweets, the earliest of them dating back to 2009, which appeared to made light of issues like child sexual abuse and rape.

Those tweets were brought to light by American conservatives since Gunn was openly critical of US President Donald Trump and his politics was left-leaning.

Later, the entire principal cast had come to Gunn’s support and had exhorted Disney to rehire him in an open letter, but Disney had remained firm. Dave Bautista, who plays the role of Drax the Destroyer in the franchise, in particular, has been most overtly critical of Disney ever since Disney ended its association with Gunn.

Gunn, meanwhile has found employment at Marvel’s chief rival, DC. He is writing and directing a Suicide Squad movie for Warner Bros and DC. It is not clear yet whether it would be a sequel or a reboot. The movie is currently scheduled for an August 6, 2021 release.