Chris Pratt praises fellow Jurassic World actor Irrfan Khan’s ‘rare’ quality: ‘There was an elegance about him, strength in his softness’

Chris Pratt reprises the role of Owen Grady in the forthcoming threequel in the Jurassic World film series. Titled Jurassic World Dominion, the film takes off after the ending of the last movie, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, in which the dinosaurs were let loose in the world. It also wraps up the series.

Pratt has spoken about the late actor Irrfan Khan, who played Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation that owned the theme park. While speaking to the Times of India, Pratt said that Irrfan “was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful. It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.”

He added, “Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful.”

Irrfan died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020. His final project was Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020. The actor was recently remembered in the In Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards 2021.

Known for his work in a variety of films in both India and overseas like Haider, The Namesake, Maqbool, Piku, Life of Pi, and Paan Singh Tomar, he was a Padma Shri awardee, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India.

The Colin Trevorrow directorial is set three years after the original. Bryce Dallas Howard also makes a comeback as Claire Dearing. The main trio of the original Jurassic Park — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum — also returns.

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum played the role of palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant, palaeobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and mathematician and chaos theorist Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the iconic 1993 Steven Spielberg film.

Jurassic World Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.