Jurassic World Dominion introduces vicious new dinosaur, Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady is in trouble

If the Raptors in the Jurassic World franchise weren’t scary enough, Jurassic World Dominion is set to introduce another dinosaur named Atrociraptor and in a new image from the film, it looks like this one is a scary beast. The new still released in Empire magazine has Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady riding a bike as an Atrociraptor gets ready to chase him.

Director Colin Trevorrow told Empire about the new dinosaur and said, “It’s a sequence set in Malta. And the picture speaks for itself – it’s Chris Pratt being chased by an Atrociraptor. And if they catch up, he’s gonna die, I can tell you that.”

Trevorrow spoke about the new dinosaur to the publication and shared that the Atrociraptor follow the scent of a person and are “pretty brutal” and “pretty vicious.”

He had previously told Empire, “This is a very different kind of Jurassic movie. There’s a lot of action and a lot of adventure. But the way that we bring these characters together and the effect they have on each other and how their stories collide — a movie where they’re drawing closer and closer together — is just very exciting for me. Structurally, it’s cool. It’s different. And it’s just very satisfying to see all of them up on screen together.”

Dominion is set after the events of Fallen World, and is the third film in the Jurassic World franchise. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are reprising their roles from the original Jurassic Park franchise. The film has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to release on June 10, 2022.