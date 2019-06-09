Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger tie the knot

Toggle Menu
Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are a married couple. Schwarzenegger is the daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger. They tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. (Source: 4pminlagos/Instagram)

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources told People Magazine

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told the magazine.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.

The guests at the ceremony included Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack with his previous wife Anna Faris, Schwarzenegger’s siblings — the brothers Patrick, Christopher and sister Christina, close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger had announced their engagement on social media this January after seven months of dating. It marks her first marriage and his second. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares son Jack.

On the work front, Pratt has lent his voice to a character called Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s upcoming film Onward. The film is scheduled for release on March 6, 2020.

