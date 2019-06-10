Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm marriage in a heartwarming Instagram post

The Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed their marriage with identical Instagram posts. The couple tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

The couple posted a picture of themselves in the wedding attire.

Chris Pratt’s caption reads, “Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” it further read.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ six-year-old son Jack and Schwarzenegger’s siblings — the brothers Patrick, Christopher and sister Christina were some of the guests at the wedding ceremony.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger had announced their engagement on social media this January after seven months of dating. It is Pratt’s first marriage and Schwarzenegger’s second. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star was previously married to actor Anna Faris. They have a son, Jack.

On the work front, Chris Pratt has given his voice to a character called Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s upcoming film Onward. The film is scheduled for release on March 6, 2020.