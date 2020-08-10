scorecardresearch
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby girl Lyla

Lyla is Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's first child together. The duo had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California's Montecito in June 2019. Chris also has an eight-year-old son Jack from his first marriage to actor Anna Faris.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2020 10:12:27 pm
chris pratt childChris Pratt shared that he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are now proud parents to baby girl Lyla (Photo: Instagram/chrispratt).

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt on Monday took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple have named their daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Chris wrote, “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier.”

“Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris,” the note read further.

Lyla is Chris and Katherine’s first child together. The duo had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California’s Montecito in June 2019. Chris also has an eight-year-old son Jack from his first marriage to actor Anna Faris.

On the work front, Chris Pratt’s last project was Disney’s animation film Onward. He is currently awaiting the release of Jurassic World Dominion.

