Chris Pratt joins Chris Hemsworth on Thor Love and Thunder’s sets

Chris Pratt has begun filming for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, in Sydney. Several social media accounts run by fans shared pictures of the actor on the film’s set.

The photos show Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth having a conversation, likely between shots.

Actor and James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, who plays the role of Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy movies, was also spotted on the set.

Thor: Love and Thunder, helmed by writer-director Taika Waititi, looks totally stacked now with a vibe of a mini-Avengers. In addition to Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Jaimie Alexander, Vin Diesel (through voice), will reprise the roles of Nebula, Drax, Lady Sif and Groot, respectively.

The film also brings back Natalie Portman from the first two Thor movies, not just as Jane Foster but also as a female Thor who will wield Mjolnir. Portman has confirmed that the film will take inspiration from the Mighty Thor storyline.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Taika Waititi’s Korg will also return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Christian Bale, who famously played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy on the superhero, will essay the role of the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.