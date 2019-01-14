Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger engaged

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. The Guardians of the Galaxy star made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt, 39, said.

The actor shared a picture of the couple in an embrace, with a rock visible on Schwarzenegger’s ring finger.

The news comes days after Pratt fuelled rumours through social media that they are moving in together.

Pratt and the 29-year-old writer started dating a year after his split from former wife, actor Anna Faris in August 2017.

Katherine is the elder daughter of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver.