Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Jason Leigh join the cast of Chris Pine’s directorial debut Poolman

Chris Pine will direct the mystery-comedy Poolman from a script he co-wrote with Ian Gotler, a partner at the actor's production banner Barry Linen Motion Pictures.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 18, 2022 7:00:33 am
Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason LeighThe production for Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh starrer Poolman will begin in June. (Photos: arianadebose/Instagram, thehatefuleightmovie/Instagram)

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and The Hateful Eight star Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to star in Poolman, a mystery-comedy which marks the directorial debut of actor Chris Pine.

The duo joins the previously announced cast of Pine, Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, reported Deadline.

Pine will play Darren Barrenman, a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbours Jack (DeVito) and Diane (Bening).

“When Barrenman uncovers the greatest water heist in LA history since Chinatown, he makes uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles,” the official plotline reads.

The duo will also produce along with Stacey Sher for Shiny Penny Productions and Jenkins for Wicious Pictures.

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who worked with Pine on two Wonder Woman films as well as the series I Am the Night, will serve as one of the producers on the film.

The cameras will start rolling next month in Los Angeles.

