Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in Newsflash

Actor Chris Pine is set to portray legendary CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite on the big screen.

Pine, 38, will play the central role in the movie Newsflash, which has a script from Ben Jacoby.

The film will chronicle how Cronkite became one of the trusted voices on the American television in the aftermath of US president John F Kennedy’s assassination.

Though Cronkite was not the first to announce the news of the Kennedy’s death, his calm, yet emotional reports helped inform the country of the tragedy.

Avengers Endgame star Mark Ruffalo is also aboard the project. He will portray TV producer Don Hewitt, reported Deadline.

Actor Seth Rogen was previously set for the role of Cronkite in a version of the film, which was supposed to be directed by David Gordon Green. However, Green has since left the project to focus on Halloween franchise.

Newsflash will be produced by Greg Silverman through his banner Stampede, along with Adam Kolbrenner.

Pine will be next seen in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, alongside Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The film will release in June next year.