Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth may not be in Star Trek 4

Both Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth seems to have quit Star Trek 4. Both Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth seems to have quit Star Trek 4.

Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth might not return in Paramount’s Star Trek 2. Chris Pine was expected to essay Captain James Kirk and Chris Hemsworth his deceased father George Kirk from the first film through time travel. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, both the actors have quit the film after talks for salary negotiations failed. The movie may be in real jeaopardy because Chris Pine was the lead of the series and the plot would have a lot of explaining to do regarding his disappearance.

Rest of the actors Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg and John Cho should still be in the film, which is slated to be directed by SJ Clarkson, first woman to direct a Star Trek film. Apparently, the actors were asking Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media to stick to the existing deals, while the companies said the franchise was not as profitable as, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actors believe that these cuts are happening after the last film’s below par performance at the box office.

Star Trek Beyond grossed 343 million dollars at the budget of 185 million dollars. That budget is without marketing and promotion costs so the studio did not much profit from the film. Though the film did received positive reviews and holds a 85% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, review aggregator. The consensus reads, “Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise’s post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series’ sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.”

This move by Paramount to cut the actors’ salary may also be due to the franchise’s expansion. Apart from various Star Trek TV series, a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie is also in development. Apart from these, two new Star Trek movies were also announced.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd