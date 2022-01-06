scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Chris Noth’s cameo cut out of And Just Like That finale amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth has denied the sexual assault allegations calling them categorically false and claiming that the encounters were consensual.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
January 6, 2022 11:46:19 am
Chris NothChris Noth is out of And Just Like That. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Following accusations of sexual assault against Chris Noth by multiple women, the actor has been dropped out of the finale of HBO Max series And Just Like That.

A source confirmed to Deadline that Noth’s surprise appearance in the February 3 episode has been cancelled.

His character Mr Big was killed off in the premiere of the spin-off follow-up of Sex and the City, which aired on December 9.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chris Noth was slated to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be.

Also read |Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults, actor says encounters were consensual

In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River.

HBO Max has declined to comment.

Chris Noth, who has denied the allegations calling them categorically false and claiming that the encounters were consensual, was previously fired from the CBS reboot of The Equalizer. He was also dumped by A3 Artists Agency amid the allegations.

