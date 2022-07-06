Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke features as Thor in hilarious new ad. Watch

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s brother, actor Luke Hemsworth, recently featured as Thor, the God of Thunder, in a new commercial for a popular shaving cream brand. The hilarious video plays out like a spoof, as we obviously see a different version of the popular MCU character.

Donning the steel armour and the iconic red cape, Luke is seen speaking to the camera as Chris, stating how the experience has been like playing that role for a decade.

“You know, playing the God of Thunder is electrifying. A lot of people think me and him look alike,” Luke says at one point. Towards the end of the short commercial, we see Luke trying to summon the hammer, as the tool hovers just above his head, thanks to a wire. “I am worthy…lower Gary,” the actor is heard saying as he tries to do the line and give directions to a crew member at the same time.

Interestingly, Chris had previously shared that both he and his other brother Liam Hemsworth had tried out for the part of Thor, but of course Chris had ended up bagging the role that has now become an intrinsic part of his public identity.

Chris Hemsworth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The film has been helmed by Taika Waititi, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 7 in India.