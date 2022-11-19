scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Chris Hemsworth’s turn as Thor might be coming to an end soon: ‘It’d probably be the finale’

In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the future of his MCU character Thor.

Chrish Hemsworth hints his next Thor film could be the finale for his characterChris Hemsworth hints his next Thor film could be the finale for his character (Photo: Marvel)

Chris Hemsworth is the only original Avenger to get four solo movies, and in a recent interview, the Australian actor hinted that his next film as the superhero, might mark the end of his journey as the God of Thunder. Chris assured that fans will get a chance to bid him goodbye much like they got a chance with Steve Rogers’ Captain America and Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

When asked if there will be more Thor film in the future, Chris Hemsworth told Vanity Fair, “I don’t know. I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.” The actor added that he is very much open to doing more Thor ‘if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world’.

He hinted that his next Thor film could possibly “close the book.” He was quoted as saying, “Yeah, for sure. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.”

However, he admitted that no plans for a finale had been discussed yet. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
ALSO READ |Chris Hemsworth says he’s at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the future; find out the causes, signs

Chris Hemsworth will next be seen in Furiosa, a spin-off/prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Other than that. He is starring in and producing Extraction 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 01:23:42 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | Tushar, Rahul as ‘Gandhi, Nehru once more’: Congress’s Yatra delight

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Bhasin
Inside Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement