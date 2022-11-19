Chris Hemsworth’s turn as Thor might be coming to an end soon: ‘It’d probably be the finale’

Chris Hemsworth is the only original Avenger to get four solo movies, and in a recent interview, the Australian actor hinted that his next film as the superhero, might mark the end of his journey as the God of Thunder. Chris assured that fans will get a chance to bid him goodbye much like they got a chance with Steve Rogers’ Captain America and Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

When asked if there will be more Thor film in the future, Chris Hemsworth told Vanity Fair, “I don’t know. I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.” The actor added that he is very much open to doing more Thor ‘if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world’.

He hinted that his next Thor film could possibly “close the book.” He was quoted as saying, “Yeah, for sure. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.”

However, he admitted that no plans for a finale had been discussed yet. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?” he said.

Chris Hemsworth will next be seen in Furiosa, a spin-off/prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Other than that. He is starring in and producing Extraction 2.