Chris Hemsworth to start shooting for Thor Love and Thunder this week

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Chris Hemsworth is on a vacation before he starts filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 8:37:58 pm
Thor Love and Thunder, thor 4Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Chris Hemsworth is vacationing on Lord Howe Island with his family before he starts filming for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. This will be Chris’ fourth film in the Thor franchise.

Hemsworth shared pictures from the vacation on his Instagram account. He captioned the photos, “Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!”

This time, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also assume the mantle of the thunder god and she will also wield Mjolnir, Thor’s signature hammer. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Waititi’s Korg will also return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Additionally, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Jaimie Alexander, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel (through voice) will reprise the roles of Star-Lord, Drax, Lady Sif, Nebula and Groot.

Christian Bale, who famously played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy on the superhero, will essay the role of the film’s big bad Gorr the God Butcher.

Waititi has penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

