Toggle Menu
Chris Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish to star in Down Under Coverhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/chris-hemsworth-tiffany-haddish-down-under-cover-5716657/

Chris Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish to star in Down Under Cover

Down Under Cover will have Chris Hemsworth playing a cop who has to go undercover to solve a bunch of Casino heists. It will also star Tiffany Haddish.

Chris Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish to star in Down Under Cover
While Chris Hemsworth will star in Hulk Hogan biopic, Tiffany Haddish is seen in Netflix comedy, Tuca and Bertie. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish are teaming up for a buddy cop action comedy, Down Under Cover.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo will set out together to solve a crime.

Hemsworth plays a cop who has to go undercover to solve a bunch of Casino heists where the perpetrators of the crime are suspected to be a troupe of Australian erotic dancers.

He is paired with a partner who no one else will work with, to be played by Haddish. She portrays a lone wolf cop who clashes with the Hemsworth’s course of investigation in the movie.

The movie has been scripted by Peter Hoare.

Advertising

The film will be introduced at Cannes by CAA and FilmNation, which will be handling its international sales. It will be produced by the Thematic Entertainment.

While Hemsworth is all set to star in Hulk Hogan biopic, Haddish currently stars in Netflix comedy, Tuca and Bertie.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ethan Hawke had almost turned down Reality Bites
2 Vidya Balan on Shakuntala Devi biopic: Excited to play the human computer
3 Ryan Reynolds reacts to Detective Pikachu online leak