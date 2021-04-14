Chris Hemsworth fights mini Thor on Love and Thunder sets, calls him ‘the next heavy weight champion of the universe’. Watch

Chris Hemsworth is filming the fourth instalment of Thor with director Taika Waititi in Australia but looks like the on-screen Thor has met his match in a child. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Hemsworth dubbed the kid as “the next heavy weight champion of the universe.”

Hemsworth uploaded an adorable video where the kid is practising throwing some punches as the on-screen superhero tries to keep up.

The fans got a big hint at Thor’s look in Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder as the God of Thunder is sporting long locks again. His character was sporting cropped hair in Thor Ragnarok and Avengers Infinity War. The events of Endgame had Thor wallowing in sorrow as he blamed himself for not being able to stop Thanos. And it looked like Thor could not care enough about his hair in that movie.

Even though the world is done with Thanos’ shenanigans, Thor has to put the pieces back together for a new Asgard as the old one was destroyed by Hela at the end of Ragnarok. Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

Matt Damon is said to be making a cameo in the film, much like Ragnarok. It was also recently reported that Russell Crowe is playing an important role in the film. The film is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.