Tuesday, June 28, 2022
From Chris Hemsworth’s audition to the evolution of Thor: Marvel traces the superhero’s 10-year legacy in special video

Ahead of the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios released a video tracing the journey of the superhero and showcasing Chris Hemsworth's dedication towards playing Thor in the MCU for past 10 years.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 11:20:34 am
thor love and thunder chris hemsworth marvelThor first made his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2011.

When Marvel Studios was casting the role of Thor back in 2009, it wanted an actor “who had the chops to perform this character as we saw him,” president Kevin Feige said in a special video shared by Marvel on social media. The video reveals the journey of Thor on the big screen, from Chris Hemsworth’s casting to the way in which the superhero evolved across his 10-year stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The video tiled “Legacy of Thor” opens with Thor swearing to “guard the Nine Realms”, a reference to the first time his father Odin transferred power to him in the character’s first solo film. The video shows Chris’ audition for the role, along with several behind-the-scenes clips, on-set moments and his co-stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson talking about the way Chris Hemsworth puts in his real-life humour into the character.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The highlight of the video is the audience’s love for Chris Hemsworth, with berserk fan moments from premieres and meet-and-greet sessions. Taika Waititi, who took over the directorial duties on Thor: Ragnarok, shares what he had in mind before changing the tone of the franchise, including making Thor more human.

“When I came on to do Ragnarok, I basically just said, ‘Look, man, you just got to be more of yourself.’ To make the character more relatable and funny. I think that’s what you want in a superhero,” Taika Waititi said in the video. Chris added that he has loved playing Thor each time in past 10 years. “To have the opportunity to do another one is just mid-blowing,” he added.

thor rangnarok chris hemsworth god of thunder Thor is the God of Thunder, based on Norse mythology.

Chris Hemsworth shared the same video on Instagram with the cation, “For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We’re humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey. We can’t wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder in theaters July 8th.”

Chris is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Thor teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Asgard under the rule of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. She will also play the Mjolnir-wielding Mighty Thor in the film. Actor Christian Bale has been roped in to play the main antagonist Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 7.

