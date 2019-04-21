Chris Hemsworth open to portray Thor after Avengers Endgame

Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in playing his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Thor Odinson after the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

While speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Hemsworth said, “I’d play this character for as long as anyone would let me. I’ve loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you’ll never have this interaction with this many people again.”

He added, “Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I’d be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up.”

Hemsworth’s words suggest he is unaware of Thor’s future post-Endgame. But Tessa Thompson, who plays the role of Valkyrie in MCU, has said that a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, the last Thor film, is in the works, and director Taika Waititi is expected to return.

Marvel Studios has already announced various projects in the next phase of the MCU, but Thor 4 is yet to be confirmed. Waititi’s Ragnarok is credited as a reinvention of the Thor franchise after disappointing reception to Thor: Dark World, the second iteration.

Endgame will see Hemsworth’s Thor dealing with Thanos’ snap which had obliterated half the universe including superheroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther among others. He will team up with surviving heroes to undo the snap and finish the threat of Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.