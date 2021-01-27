Chris Hemsworth starts shooting for Thor Love And Thunder

Actor Chris Hemsworth has started shooting for Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder with director Taika Waititi in Australia.

The shoot began on January 26, celebrated as Australia Day. The crew began the shooting with a ceremony featuring the Gamay dancers of Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui, which are indigenous tribes of Australia. Chris and Taika shared photos from the ceremony on their social media.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth wrote, “A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui. Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together. #changethedate @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder 📷 @jasinboland.”

Taika Waititi meanwhile tweeted, “Started Love & Thunder with Welcome to Country ceremony from Gamay dancers of Gadigal & Bidiagal Nation and karakia from Te Aranganui. I encourage all film makers to engage with 1st nations peoples whenever shooting your films. It’s worth it and it’s the right thing to do.”

The Kiwi filmmaker had previously directed Thor Ragnarok and has resumed directorial duties for Thor’s fourth solo outing.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will reprise their roles from previous Thor films. Christian Bale is set to enter MCU with this film as he plays Gorr the God Butcher. Matt Damon will also be seen in the movie. He had a cameo in Thor Ragnarok as well.

Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord in MCU, will reprise his role in the Taika Waititi directorial. Karen Gillan’s Nebula will also start shooting for the film soon.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in May 2022.