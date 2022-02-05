Chris Hemsworth spends ‘one of the few quiet moments’ on Extraction 2’s ‘adrenaline-driven shoot’. See photo

Chris Hemsworth has shared a photo with his son from the set of Extraction 2. The film, which is a sequel to 2020’s action-thriller Extraction, brings back former Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake. Director Sam Hargrave also returns, as do writer Joe Russo, who produced the film with his brother Anthony Russo through their production company AGBO. While Rake seemingly died at the end of the movie after he was shot in the neck, he was revealed to be alive later.

Hemsworth and his son can be seen standing up on what is likely a pier beside a frozen lake. It is yet to be known where the film is set. “On set of extraction 2 with my boy taking in the sights. One of the few quiet moments we’ve had on this adrenaline driven shoot! Cheers @jasinboland for the shot @netflix #extraction2,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

The first film, set mostly in Bangladesh, had Rake being recruited by another mercenary Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of an imprisoned crime lord Ovi Mahajan (Pankaj Tripathi) from Bangladeshi crime lord Amir Asif.

Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour were also part of the first film’s cast. The film received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. She wrote, “The rest is the familiar wham-bam-bam-bam escape fantasy. Stands to reason because of all its Marvel connections. But then Extraction never set out to be any other kind of film. And for what it is, right now, in these lockdown times, it does what it needs to: where the good guy, even if he is a white first-worlder saving the slummy third world, one bullet at a time, comes out on top.”

Earlier, Joe Russo had said that a whole universe based on the Extraction franchise may be in development. He told Collider, “I’m still not gonna commit because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.”