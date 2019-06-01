Chris Hemsworth says it was ‘so much fun’ to play fat Thor

We saw a whole new avatar of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Endgame, a look that was one of the best kept secrets of the entire film. After Thanos’ snap and the subsequent destruction of half the universe, Thor descended into alcoholism and overeating and thus gained a lot of weight.

The actor has now opened up about the look to Graham Norton on his talk show. Norton quipped, “He did eat his feeling,” while talking about the God of Thunder’s big paunch. Hemsworth replied, “He definitely ate his way through his emotions, yeah.”

He explained how the makeup artists turned him into a much ponderous version of himself. “It’s the most remarkable thing. It’s prosthetic, latex kind of thing which literally I would slip into. It weighed about 60-70 pounds and had a zip up at the back.”

Graham Norton then asked, “Thor was depressed. Was it depressing for you walking around like that? Did people treat you differently?” He replied, “Yeah, every time I stepped near the catering truck they were like, ‘Nah, nah, nah — you’ve had enough big guy, get on the treadmill.'”

Avengers: Endgame, meanwhile, is on the verge of history. After levelling several box office records, it is expected to become the highest earning film worldwide. Currently, James Cameron’s science fiction fantasy film Avatar is at the number 1 position with a collection of 2.78 billion dollars. Endgame has earned 2.69 billion dollars worldwide until now.