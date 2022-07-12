scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Chris Hemsworth names his ‘favourite superhero’, fans call him ‘adorable’

Thor star Chris Hemsworth shared two photos on his social media and declared who is his 'favourite superhero'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 5:41:07 pm
Chris HemsworthChris Hemsworth in a still from Thor Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, who was recently seen as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, on Tuesday took to his social media handles to reveal the name of his ‘favourite superhero’.

Hemsworth shared two photos with the caption, “Here’s two pics of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent on Thor: Love and Thunder. She’s my favourite superhero.” The actor shared photos of his daughter India, who was seen as Gorr’s daughter in the latest Thor movie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

In the comments section of the post, fans called him “adorable” and a “legend”. One fan wrote, “Aww how cute” and another fan left a comment saying, “This is the sweetest picture ever.”

Chris Hemsworth first played the God of Thunder in the 2011 Marvel film Thor. His latest outing has been receiving mixed reactions from fans, even though the film has been minting money at the box office. The movie has already earned over $300 million at the global box office.

Also Read |Chris Hemsworth went from earning Rs 1 cr for first Thor to over Rs 150 cr for Thor Love and Thunder

In a recent virtual press conference for the film, Hemsworth said, “There was a huge amount of pressure coming into this. Thor is the only character to make a fourth film so far (in the MCU), so I wanted to do something different. I want to always do better with this character.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave Thor: Love and Thunder three stars and wrote in her review, “Taika Waititi gets away with a lot in the film because of Chris Hemsworth’s ridiculously easy charm, in that ridiculously easy-on-the-eye body.”

