Chris Hemsworth offers Kit Harington Avengers Endgame spoilers in return of GoT ending

Chris Hemsworth and Kit Harington appeared together on BBC’s celebrity talk show hosted by Graham Norton. Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Kit Harington is best known for playing the role of Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the MCU films, and Julianne Moore were also present

Harington, who has been a part of the show from the very beginning (2011) talked about holding the big secret of the show’s epic finale and the responsibility that comes with it. He said there is one person, one of his friend, who knows the ending.

As Harington was talking, Hemsworth chimed in and said he wishes to know the ending of the show and offered Harington Avengers: Endgame spoilers in return. He also admitted he is “obsessed” with Game of Thrones.

“Can we swap endings? I am obsessed with your show,” Hemsworth said.

“If you tell me yours, I will tell you mine,” he added.

These two actors, incidentally, play major roles in their respective show and movie. Game of Thrones and the Avengers franchises are two of the biggest things in pop culture in the last decade and. coincidentally. they are concluding in the same year.

Thor and Jon were both supporting characters initially and have taken the centre stage in recent movies/seasons.

Avengerd: Endgame is the conclusion of more than a decade of storytelling and 21 movies from 2008’s Iron Man to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres in India on April 15, while Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.