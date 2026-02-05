Chris Hemsworth is 8 to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, wondered If people would believe him as Thor: ‘This is not a death sentence’

Actor Chris Hemsworth talks about the fear of revealing his medical condition to the world and how he had doubts about getting work after that.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:32 PM IST
Chris HemsworthChris Hemsworth talks about the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. (Photo: IMDb)
Marvel star and action hero Chris Hemsworth revealed a concerning detail about his health a couple of years ago. The actor shared that his grandfather had Alzheimer’s disease and that his father is currently battling the same condition. Hemsworth also discovered that he carries a genetic predisposition that significantly increases his risk of developing the disease. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the disease and the fear he felt before revealing it to the world.

While talking to The Guardian about his new film with Mark Ruffalo, Crime 101, Hemsworth also touched upon his diagnosis and how that made him feel. He said that he was reserved about letting people know about his condition because he felt that this could get in the way of getting more work as an action superhero. He said, “I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities at this level?”

The Thor star also said that he has a very different approach towards work and life now. He said, “My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in. I’ve become more aware of the fragility of things. You start thinking, ‘My dad won’t be here forever.’ And my kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they’d fight over sleeping in our bed – suddenly they’re not happening any more.”

Chris Hemsworth admitted to taking up roles that felt more personal since his father’s diagnosis. Hemsworth talked about coming from “nothing” and how he felt ridiculous about turning down roles that would help him financially. He also expressed anger at how people took the news and said, “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation. It’s not a predeterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant. It really kind of pissed me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this. No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”

Hemsworth made the announcement in 2022 during his Limitless series. The doctors told him that his genetic makeup consists of two copies of the gene APOE4, which puts him at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s — 8 to 10 times more likely.

