Chris Hemsworth is 8 to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, wondered If people would believe him as Thor: ‘This is not a death sentence’

Marvel star and action hero Chris Hemsworth revealed a concerning detail about his health a couple of years ago. The actor shared that his grandfather had Alzheimer’s disease and that his father is currently battling the same condition. Hemsworth also discovered that he carries a genetic predisposition that significantly increases his risk of developing the disease. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the disease and the fear he felt before revealing it to the world.

While talking to The Guardian about his new film with Mark Ruffalo, Crime 101, Hemsworth also touched upon his diagnosis and how that made him feel. He said that he was reserved about letting people know about his condition because he felt that this could get in the way of getting more work as an action superhero. He said, “I wondered if I was letting people too far in. Are they no longer going to believe in the action star or the Marvel character? And do I want people to know my fears and insecurities at this level?”