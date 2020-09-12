Chris Hemsworth: Had more fun on Thor 4’s script than Thor Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Photo: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Chris Hemsworth says he is “very excited” about the fourth Thor film, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in the Taika Waititi directorial. Natalie Portman also returns as Jane Foster in the film. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too.

In an interview with Poland’s Elle Man, the Aussie actor said, “After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production, there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning (laughs). I’m glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

He added, “Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor Ragnarok, and that shows something because this movie was brilliant.”

Christian Bale will play the main antagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi earlier confirmed that his fan-favourite character Korg will appear in the movie as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2022.

