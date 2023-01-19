Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2, Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone and Murder Mystery 2: Netflix slate of 2023

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday gave a new glimpse of its fresh slate of projects for 2023. From some sequels to brand new titles, viewers will have their plates full with a variety of projects. Some of the major international movies to be released in 2023 includes films of MCU stars Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, along with a Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali feature called Leave the World Behind.

Here is a quick look at some of the biggest titles you should add to your to-watch list in the new year:

Leave the World Behind

This Sam Esmail film has a plethora of stars as a part of its main cast. Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon feature in what promises to be an exciting psychological thriller. The film has been helmed by Sam Esmail, and is based on the 2020 novel of the same name.

Leave the World Behind will release on December 8.

Pain Hustlers

Then there is the Chris Evans and Emily Blunt movie by the name of Pain Hustlers, which has been directed by David Yates of the Harry Potter franchise fame. The film is said to be based on the 2018 New York Times article of the same name, and also stars Andy Garcia.

Pain Hustlers will premiere on October 27 on Netflix.

Heart of Stone

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be making her Hollywood debut with the Tom Harper actioner, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan in the film.

Heart of Stone releases on August 11.

Extraction 2

There is also something special for Marvel star Chris Hemsworth’s fans. Yes, a sequel of the star-led actioner Extraction is coming to the OTT platform on June 16. The movie will once again see Golshifteh Farahani and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in action along with Hemsworth.

Extraction 2 is slated for a June 16 release.

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder will be back directing a feature in the latter half of the year. His Rebel Moon, starring the likes of Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins, is being touted as an epic space opera movie.

Rebel Moon is eyeing a December 22 release.

Murder Mystery 2

Though certainly not as big as the other films listed here in terms of scope and budget, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s comedy movie is a big enough film in its own right as far as Netflix is concerned. Murder Mystery 2 will release on Netflix on March 13.

Other notable projects to watch out for includes titles like Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill’s You People (Jan 27), Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher’s Your Place or Mine (Feb 10), Jamie Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone (July 21) and Idris Elba’s Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10).