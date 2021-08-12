Chris Hemsworth gets treated to an adorable cake baked by his kids on birthday: ‘A giant sugary heap of joy’

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Aussie actor’s three children surprised him by baking a cake. He shared the photos of himself and the cake on his Instagram account.

The cake shows off a black-clad man, presumably made out of fondant, surfing on water denoted by the blue base. Chris Hemsworth is a huge lover of adventure sports and loves surfing.

Hemsworth wrote in the caption, “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳.”

His colleagues in Hollywood like Dwayne Johnson and Pom Klementieff shared birthday wishes in the comments.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s sequel to Thor: Ragnarok: Thor: Love and Thunder. It is set for a February 11, 2022 release.

His other upcoming projects include George Miller’s Mad Max Furiosa Prequel, Netflix science-fiction film Escape from Spiderhead, the sequel to his 2020 action-thriller Extraction, and a biopic on WWE legend Hulk Hogan.