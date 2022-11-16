Chris Hemsworth dishes OG Avengers’ true feelings on Chris Evans’ ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ tag: ‘Robert Downey Jr said he’s being arrested’

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans was recently crowned the tag of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2022 by People’s magazine. The actor’s close friends and former MCU co-stars barely hesitated before ribbing the actor on the Avengers’ personal chat group.

Chris Hemsworth, who is known for playing the God of Thunder Thor in the Marvel movies, spilled the beans about it all during his recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

“It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?'” Hemsworth said, referring to the photo Chris had shot for the magazine. “Downey said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat,” said the actor as the audience laughed.

Chris went on to add that it was Jeremy who often had the choicest ‘filthy’ things to say on the said group chat. The chat features the OG Avengers — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson.

Hemsworth himself had won the ‘sexiest man alive’ tag way back in 2014, and said that now Chris Evans getting the same label is ‘true passing of the torch’ thing to have happened. “He’s indeed a sexy man. So well done, you know? Thank your parents,” the actor concluded on a light note.

Meanwhile, Evans had himself said in an earlier interview to the publication that him getting this tag “will really just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”

Chris Evans became a global sensation after he appeared as the shield-wielding superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.