Chris Hemsworth: Avengers 4 is even more shocking than Infinity War

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019. Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

Actor Chris Hemsworth believes that fans will find Avengers 4 more shocking than its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War. The 34-year-old actor, who plays superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said that he was blown away after reading the scripts of both the films.

“If you were shocked by (Infinity War), I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Esquire magazine.

“That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique – not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys,” he added.

The actor said he is “even more excited” about the Avengers 4, which bows out on May 3, 2019.

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again,” he said.

“Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flat-lining, which was obviously always a fear that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one,” he added.

Recently, the synopsis of Avengers 4 was revealed. It reads, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Avengers 4 will release on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App