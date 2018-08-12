Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds joke about swapping superhero roles

Thor turning into Deadpool may be the greatest plot twist anybody ever pulled off in cinema. Thor turning into Deadpool may be the greatest plot twist anybody ever pulled off in cinema.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday. Hemsworth posted a photo of himself with his wife and a cake. He also wrote that he will now be playing Ryan Reynolds’ mutant superhero Deadpool because his son (who Hemsworth reveals has had ninja training) slammed his face into the flaming candles just after the photo was taken. Even for the god of thunder, this must have been rather painful.

Wade Wilson, Deadpool’s alter-ego, has a burnt and messed up face thanks to the experimental treatment he went through to cure his body of cancer. After the treatment, he got powers like superhuman healing and strength. Also, he cannot be killed. Even if he blows himself up, the body parts can be sewn together and the Merc with a Mouth will begin mouthing off again. Thor turning into Deadpool may be the greatest plot twist anybody ever pulled off in cinema.

Ryan Reynolds, ever ready with a quick repartee, quoted the tweet and replied that his daughter “JUST” stabbed him in his right eye and they can finally trade roles (it is a well-known fact that Reynolds is either a real-life Deadpool or is never out of character).

Jokes apart, it could be fun, seeing these two actors swapping roles, but you know what would be even better? If the two superheroes teamed up against a common enemy. Now that the Disney-Fox deal is confirmed, both the characters would fall under MCU and legally appear together in the same movie.

