Friday, January 15, 2021
Chris Evans to return as Captain America in a future MCU movie?

Chris Evans is expected to appear in at least one film, with doors open for a second one.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 9:05:47 am
Chris Evans is expected to appear in at least one film, with doors open for a second one. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Chris Evans may come back in the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America, according to Deadline. The actor is expected to appear in at least one film, with doors open for a second one.

It is not clear yet in what capacity Evans will return. Sources told Deadline that it likely won’t be a new Captain America movie, but actually something like what Robert Downey Jr did with Tony Stark in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the current timeline, Cap is an old man, having gone back in time to live his life with his love Peggy Carter. Perhaps he will be present in mentor capacity to a younger superhero?

Chris Evans had earlier said that with Avengers Endgame he will bid adieu to the MCU, and Captain America was seen handing over his signature vibranium shield to Sam Wilsor or Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

However he comes back, the news is sure to excite MCU fans, many of whom were disappointed with the departure of both Evans and Downey Jr.

