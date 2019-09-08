Chris Evans says transition from MCU to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was seamless

Coming from the overly populated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where he spent years as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Chris Evans says it wasn’t difficult for him to adjust for Rian Johnson’s whodunit Knives Out.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival, where the film had its world premiere, Evans said both MCU and Knives Out gave him a similar feeling of “family dynamics”.

“It was pretty seamless. It is kind of a group mentality, so you’re still kind of collaborating with a lot of people, and it is kind of, strangely enough, a similar family dynamic,” Evans said.

“A different character. In the Marvel movies I play a guy who’s a little more taciturn, a little more selfless and in this movie, I play a guy that’s a little more vile,” he added.

In Knives Out, Evans features alongside an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

“The way you come to the set everyday is pretty similar and to be honest, it was just as fun. Everyone on this set, everyone’s just here to have a good time and everyone loves what they do. It’s a real blessing,” the actor said.

Knives Out will release in November this year.