Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr ‘fight’ over Captain America’s costume

The playful camaraderie between Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr is well-known. The actors have been playing the roles of Captain America/Steve Rogers and Iron Man/Tony Stark respectively since 2012’s The Avengers and have developed a deep friendship over almost a decade of working together.

Evans responded to Downey Jr’s Twitter video recently. The video, shared by Downey Jr, showed Evans, in full Captain American costume from the phase 1 movies, struggling to put on a parachute and saying, “Guess it isn’t going up as smoothly as I was hoping.”

I’m assuming you mean the parachute. However you DID design that costume, so I think they cancel each other out. https://t.co/Qya7trypBl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 13, 2019

Downey Jr had captioned the short video, “This is what happens when they aren’t designed by Stark, @ChrisEvans.”

Evans quoted the tweet and said, “I’m assuming you mean the parachute. However you DID design that costume, so I think they cancel each other out.”

He added in a followup tweet, “Maybe the blame is rests more with Coulson. Either way, you still let me run around New York like that,” referring to Phil Coulson, Clark Gregg’s S.H.I.E.L.D agent that worked with Nick Fury to help start the Avengers Initiative before his apparent death in The Avengers.

Downey Jr and Evans are expected to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for the last time in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. While Downey Jr has been a part of the MCU from the very beginning, Evans’ Captain America was literally the first Avenger, chronologically speaking.

Avengers: Endgame’s synopsis reads, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame, which will wrap up the Infinity Saga that began with Iron Man in 2008, releases on April 26.