When Chris Evans revealed Avengers Endgame’s emotional ending to Anthony Mackie

For those of you who have watched Avengers: Endgame, the concluding part of the big Marvel movie would have come as a surprise to most of you, but imagine Anthony Mackie’s surprise and excitement (SPOILERS AHEAD) when he would have come to know of the scene when Chris Evans’ Captain America hands Falcon (Mackie) the shield.

In a recent interview with IMDB, Mackie revealed how he came to know that he would now be shouldering the responsibility of being Captain America on the big screen.

Mackie and Evans were at the latter’s house, when Evans questioned him about his feelings regarding donning the Captain America suit. “We were at his house and he goes, ‘You excited?’ And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ and he goes, ‘You don’t know?’ He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script,” Mackie said.

The two co-stars, who had first shared screen space in Captain America: Winter Soldier, then chatted the night away. Mackie also spoke about finally enacting the scene on the big day.

“We cried. We drank. We laughed…I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield but to tell me it was happening,” Mackie added.

The Hollywood star also discussed what being Captain America means to him.

“It means a lot to me for my sons to see Captain America as a black dude and for me to be that dude to my sons…So that moment was not just, ‘Hey, we’re acting.’ It was more of a thing. And then they cut and I cried. And Chris cried. And the Russos cried. And everyone cried. It was an emotional day,” Mackie concluded.