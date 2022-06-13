Chris Evans passes the shield to MCU’s new Captain America Anthony Mackie, says ‘he’s so proud’: ‘If there is any tear shed…’

Chris Evans has praised his successor as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie. Evans retired as Steve Rogers, the original Captain America, towards the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He had also handed over his shield to Sam, basically declaring him as his heir.

Evans told Yahoo! Entertainment, “No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice… I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Mackie first played the role of Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He was a veteran who ran a self-help group for soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. He teamed up with Cap to take down Hydra that had not only survived but also infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D.

He will reprise the role in a fourth film in the franchise. It is not clear if Captain America 4 will also involve Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes or Winter Soldier. He and Wilson had teamed up to take on the anarchist group Flag-Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A decorated soldier John Walker briefly became Captain America, but he was removed from the role after he murdered one of the Flag-Smashers in cold blood.

Meanwhile, Evans has voiced the titular character in Pixar’s upcoming Lightyear. The Angus MacLane directorial is a spinoff of Pixar’s Toy Story franchise and tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, who first appeared in the 1995 movie, the first Pixar feature called Toy Story. The character, which also spawned a series called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and a movie called Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, was voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story movies, and in Lightyear, Evans takes over.

Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr have also lent their voices. Lightyear releases on June 17.