Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’

Hollywood star Chris Evans speaks to indianexpress.com about playing the bad guy in new Russo Brothers movie, The Gray Man.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 8:24:55 am
chris evansChris Evans as Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man. (Photo: Netflix)

After playing the bad guy in the entertaining thriller Knives Out, Hollywood star Chris Evans again plays for the dark side in the Russo Brothers’ action-thriller The Gray Man. During a media interaction, Chris, who plays the psychopathic Lloyd Hansen in the film, had revealed that while developing a back story for Lloyd, he chose for him to be a bad guy through and through, stating that he wanted him to have no redemptive qualities in the way most bad guys do. Some of them might be motivated by the way they or their beloved people have been abused, or others might have some truly dark skeletons in their closet that they are still wrestling with. But not Lloyd.

When asked why did he ‘choose’ this kind of narrative for his character, Chris told indianexpress.com that it’s just the way Lloyd is built; he believes how he functions is the right way to be in this ruthless world.

“It’s just a cheesy thing to say, but they say in acting school you can never judge the character you play. If you judge the character, you won’t find a way inside. Even if they are villains, part of the challenge and joy is to find a way inside, to sympathise and humanise people you are playing. So even though he is deplorable, he believes that what he is doing  is right, that he is good. Lloyd believes that to live the way he lives is too difficult for other people,” Chris told us.

Despite all his murky dealings with various agencies and assassins, Lloyd Hansen finds a way to make himself real, human. “It’s not easy to move through the world with his level of conviction, in that regard Lloyd forgives himself and sees his own humanity,” Chris concluded.

Also Read |When Chris Evans had second thoughts about playing Captain America, and was swayed by Robert Downey Jr’s phone call

The Gray Man marks Chris Evans’ fifth collaboration with the Russo brothers. The pair has previously worked together on blockbuster MCU movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: The Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Also starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page among others, The Gray Man releases in cinemas on July 15, and on Netflix on July 22.

