Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Chris Evans on his bond with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr: ‘He has always been in my corner…’

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr have collaborated on multiple Marvel movies, including the likes of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War.

July 19, 2022 2:41:29 pm
chris evans and rdjChris Evans and Robert Downey Jr share a great friendship.

It has been a few years since we last saw Chris Evans‘ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man together on screen. But despite not working together professionally anymore, the two clearly share a close bond with each other. Evans, who has been promoting his latest Russo Brothers movie The Gray Man, spoke of his fondness for RDJ in a chat with ETCanada.

“It may seem like a broken record at this point, but Robert Downey Jr has always been in my corner. He’s been there from the time in my career since I was still feeling things out, trying to take on a big role. He’s always been someone I have looked up to, and who better could you ask (for)?” the actor gushed as he heaped praise on Downey.

But this is not the first time that Chris has expressed his love for the Oscar-nominated actor. In an earlier statement to IANS a few years ago, Chris had showered more love and appreciation for the mentor-like figure in his life, stating that Downey is like a patriarch, looking out for other actors who join the MCU.

“Robert has really been incredibly thoughtful in his care of the other actors, me especially. In the beginning of this franchise, I was really nervous, but he extended his kindness and warmth and helped pick me up in a lot of ways and gave me confidence and direction and support,” he said.

“He is an incredibly giving actor, and he is so complimentary even though I don’t always deserve it. He really is the patriarch. He is the one running the show, and that really came to life on this movie more than the other films. There were so many actors in and out every day, and he really went out of his way to make sure everyone felt welcome, especially the people who don’t have their own franchises or have smaller roles in different movies,” Chris had said at the time of Avengers: Infinity War promotions.

Meanwhile, Chris has collaborated for the fifth time with the Russo Brothers for Netflix actioner The Gray Man, that releases on the streaming giant on July 22.

