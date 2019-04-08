When Chris Evans almost dropped a spoiler about Avengers Endgame

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22nd movie Avengers: Endgame will hit screens soon and the cast of the movie has been busy promoting the film through various press junkets. In a recent press conference hosted by filmmaker-actor Jon Favreau, the surviving members of Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, the Russo brothers and Marvel head Kevin Feige opened up about being a part of the epic Marvel journey.

While the actors didn’t speak much about Endgame itself, all of them mentioned how over the years they have established a strong bond and have become like a large family. However, Chris Evans and Karen Gillian almost dropped spoilers when they were asked to speak about their respective characters, Captain America and Nebula.

“I can give broad strokes, right?” Chris asked before elaborating, “It’s the completion of the arc. This film does kind of provide an ending to a lot of ….” But the star was interrupted by director Joe Russo who made a big buzzer noise to cut off the rest of the actor’s statement.

On the other hand, Scottish actor Karen Gillian, who plays the complex and conflicted Nebula in the MCU movies, said, “She suffers from daddy issues since her dad is Thanos…I am excited for her to face the source of this abuse, which has been building through multiple movies.”

However, Karen soon backtracked on her statement and nervously added, “Or maybe she won’t face anything,” fearing that she might have leaked more information than was required of her.

Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.