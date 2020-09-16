Chris Evans on accidental Instagram photo: I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support

Chris Evans said he has learnt his lessons from the unfortunate photo leak incident which happened over the weekend. (Photo: AP Images)

Chris Evans, over the weekend, accidentally shared a revealing photo of himself on his Instagram story. Following the mishap, social media erupted with memes and tweets about the Captain America star, with even his brother (Scott Evans) and friend (Mark Ruffalo) participating in the discussion.

Chris, on the other hand, tried his best to salvage the situation by later tweeting, “Now that I have your attention….VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

The actor recently spoke to Tamron Hall about the unfortunate incident and said, “Something happened this weekend? It’s called turning the frown upside down…It has been an interesting weekend, full of lessons learnt. Things happen, it is embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in the murder-mystery Knives Out. He has not announced any new project yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd