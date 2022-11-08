scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine: ‘My mom will be so happy’

Chris Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero films, takes the Sexiest Man Alive baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.

Chris EvansFILE - Chris Evans attends the "Knives Out" photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Evans may have put down Captain America’s shield but he’s got a new badge of honor: he’s been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. People’s selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert’s late night show and on the magazine’s website. Evans, who for nearly a decade played Captain America in Marvel’s sprawling superhero films, takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.

“My mom will be so happy,” he told the magazine for its cover story, which hits newsstands on Friday. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

He also knows that he’s likely to be teased by close friends. “Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he joked in an interview. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

Also Read |When Chris Evans had second thoughts about playing Captain America, and was swayed by Robert Downey Jr’s phone call

Among those likely to heckle him are co-stars and previous Sexiest Man Alive winners like Rudd, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth. (Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel films, was the first Avenger to win People’s annual honor, which was first handed out to Mel Gibson in 1985.)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

Other past honorees include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

People interviewed Evans, 41, at a Georgia farmhouse, where the actor talked about finding a better work-life balance. “The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” he said.

Evans’ first film role came in 2000′s The New Comers and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four films released in 2005 and 2007. But he gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger.

Advertisement

Since then, he’s played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel films, laying down his shield after saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Evans has become a highly bankable star, voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in Pixar’s Lightyear film and playing a sadistic assassin trying to kill Reynolds in Netflix’s The Gray Man — both released this year.

Also Read |Chris Evans on becoming Captain America: Was so scared, went to therapy

The actor told People he’s thinking about marriage and having a family, saying, “That’s absolutely something I want.” He said he didn’t expect to talk publicly much about his private life though. “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.”

Advertisement

The Boston native also continues his involvement with the civic engagement site A Starting Point, which he co-founded in 2020.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

As Evans charts the next part of his life and career, he fully expects People’s honor will be a milestone. “It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’” Evans said. “I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 12:40:51 pm
Next Story

BJP seeks Satish Jarkiholi’s ouster from Congress over ‘Hindu’ origin remark

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement