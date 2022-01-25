scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Breaking News

Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in Amazon’s holiday film Red One

Red One film is said to be a "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
January 25, 2022 12:10:17 pm
Chris Evans and Dwayne JohnsonChris Evans and Dwayne Johnson. (Photos: ChrisEvans/Twitter, therock/Instagram)

Marvel star Chris Evans is set to feature alongside Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios’ upcoming holiday movie Red One. According to Variety, the feature project is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is said to be a “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” Jake Kasdan is directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Morgan.

Johnson is also attached as a producer on the project, alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kasdan will produce via his banner, The Detective Agency, alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson.

Makers are planning to shoot the movie sometime this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement