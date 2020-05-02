Chris Evans joins Instagram, offers virtual hangout with Avengers for COVID-19 charity

Chris Evans took All In Challenge. (Photo: AP) Chris Evans took All In Challenge. (Photo: AP)

Hollywood actor Chris Evans made his debut on Instagram for the All In challenge. The Captain America actor posted a video announcing that he has accepted the All In Challenge given to him by Chris Pratt.

Evans said, “Hey everyone, Chris Evans here. I am accepting the All In Challenge. I was challenged by Chris Pratt. This is a great cause. This helps get food to the people who are in need during the COVID-19 nightmare. So, I am very happy doing this.”

Chris Evans offered a virtual hang out with the original Avengers Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner.

“I saw what Chris Pratt is offering. I can’t compete with that. I can’t get you eaten by a dinosaur. Here’s what I can offer – a virtual hang-out with me and five of my closest friends – Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. We can do a private Q and A and maybe some games, we can figure that out,” he concluded.

He further nominated Sabastian Stan, Billy Porter and Anthony Mackie to take the All In Challenge.

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraising effort that aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history to battle food insecurity brought on by COVID-19.

