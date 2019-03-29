Toggle Menu
Chris Evans said no to Captain America twice, agreed after Robert Downey Jr’s call

Chris Evans wasn't sure of taking the role of Captain America so he passed the offer twice. He ultimately gave in after consulting with Robert Downey Jr whose Iron man was already a part of the pop culture by then.

Chris Evans is loved as Captain America but not many know that he passed on this role of a lifetime twice and ultimately took the part after consulting Robert Downey Jr. In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans revealed that around the time when this offer came in, he was having “little panic attacks.”

The actor was contemplating if he had chosen the wrong line of work and amid the same crisis, he got the offer to play Captain America from Marvel. Evans said, “Getting the (Captain America) offer felt to me like the epitome of temptation. The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I’m supposed to say no to this thing. It felt like the right thing to do.” The offer he passed was a nine-film deal with Marvel.

The executives at Marvel were quite sure of their choice, so they then presented a six-film deal to him, which he refused again.

Marvel even invited him to visit the Marvel Studios, but Chris was sure that this wouldn’t change his mind. “You see the pictures, and you see the costumes, and it’s cool. But I’d now woken up the day after saying no and felt good, twice,” Chris Evans said.

Marvel was quite persistent, and it was only after consulting with his family, friends and Robert Downey Jr that Evans took the part. By then, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was already a part of pop culture.

Chris Evans has played Captain America in six films including three standalone films and three Avengers films and is all set to appear in Avengers: Endgame which releases on April 26.

