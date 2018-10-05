Does Chris Evans’ tweet suggest Captain America’s death in Avengers 4?

Chris Evans’ tweet suggests Captain America’s death in Avengers 4.

The end of Avengers Infinity War showed a big win for Thanos as he snapped his fingers and destroyed half the world, including half the superheroes who were fighting against him. The superheroes introduced in Phase 1 were still alive and one can only hope that they will band together and defeat Thanos in Avengers 4.

The reshoots of Avengers 4 have been underway for some weeks now and it looks like Chris Evans who plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America will die in the battle against Thanos. Evans recently wrapped up his portions and posted on Twitter, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

In the tweet, Evans mentions that he has been honoured to play Rogers for 8 years and this surely reads like a farewell message to the character.

Before the release of Avengers Infinity War, there were speculations that this would be the last film featuring Captain America as Chris’ contract was coming to an end but as the events unfolded, he was still alive in the end. But it looks like after Avengers 4, it will be the audience’s turn to bid farewell to Captain America who in many ways has been the moral centre of the Avengers.

