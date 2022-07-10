Chris Evans supports Anthony Mackie, rejects rumours of returning to MCU: ‘Sam Wilson will be Captain America’

Chris Evans has quashed rumours of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. It comes soon after reports emerged that claimed Chris might be seen reprising his shield-wielding superhero in the franchise’s fourth installment. The Hollywood star confirmed that not his Steve Rogers, but Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will be Captain America.

It all started when a news report claimed that Anthony Mackie would return as Sam Wilson and not as his alter-ego Falcon, who’s remained Steve Rogers’ close associate in five MCU outings. The said report also stated unclarity around whether Anthony will take up the new responsibility of Captain America.

Chris Evans himself cleared the air with a tweet, “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” leaving Marvel maniacs heartbroken.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Chris first picked the shield in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). After playing the part in 10 films, including three in the Captain America franchise, he passed on the baton to his friend in the MCU, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Anthony Mackie, along with Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) came back in the character in Marvel web series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that followed his journey of proving his mantle to take up the new responsibility.

With reports that Captain American 4 will go on floors soon under the direction of Julius Onah, it is now confirmed that Anthony is indeed the new Captain America, and Chris Evans has officially retired from his duties as the first Avenger.