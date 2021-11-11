MCU director Chloe Zhao reveals how Eternals survived Thanos’ snap in Avengers Infinity War

Ever since the first trailer of MCU’s Eternals was unveiled, fans have wondered why this new set of superheroes were exempt from the destruction as Thanos snapped his fingers. And if they were so powerful, why did not they choose to aid the Avengers in their battle against the Mad Titan?

While people have come up with their own theories since watching Eternals, many are still speculating over various possibilities which point to the lack of participation by Eternals. Now to put all those plot points to rest, filmmaker Chloe Zhao has responded to the million dollar question. In an interview with Cinema Blend, the director said that since Eternals are synthetic beings who cannot be killed, their necks were saved during the massive snap by Thanos.

Also Read | Here's why Salma Hayek cried after putting on her Eternals costume

“Well, I can’t say this out loud, but if you think about… if you think about what the Celestials told them. If you think about what the Celestials told them about themselves, technically they can’t get blipped,” Zhao said.

(SPOILER) In Eternals, the superheroes are told they were created to kill all deviants and herald the birth of Emergence, that is a new Celestial. Due to this ancient practice, the planet where a Celestial is born is completely destroyed, and before such a thing happens, Eternals are instructed to leave the planet so that they can move forward to another planet with their next mission.

However, despite this heavy hint, Eternals still doesn’t show us how each of the Eternals reacted to the destruction wrought by Thanos. Maybe this is because some things are better left to imagination, or perhaps the makers hope to show more of Eternals’ backstory in the upcoming features. But for now, we will just have to wait and watch.